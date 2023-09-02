CJ Hopkins: Convicted by German court for a satirical book cover

German court convicts CJ Hopkins for satirical book cover

Satirist and author CJ Hopkins was found guilty and sentenced to 60 days in prison or a 3600 Euro fine by a German court for a single tweet mocking mask mandates, and for the cover of his book, "The New Normal Reich," which examines pandemic restrictions and the propaganda surrounding them as symbols of a new authoritarian order in the liberal West. CJ joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss his conviction for violating Germany's unusual speech codes and what it says about the future of liberal democracy in Europe.

