Max Blumenthal
Christopher Mott: The Woke Imperium
Christopher Mott: The Woke Imperium

Jul 12, 2022

The Woke Imperium: the confluence between neoconservatism and social justice

Christopher Mott of the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy joins Max Blumenthal to discuss his provocative white paper on the Woke Imperium. According to Mott, "The rise of a ‘woke’ activist-driven, social justice-oriented politics—particularly among the members of academia, media, and the professional managerial class—has provided the latest ideological justification for interventionism, and it has become readily adopted by the U.S. foreign policy establishment."

Read his paper here: Woke Imperium: The Coming Confluence Between Social Justice and Neoconservatism

Christopher Mott:

https://peacediplomacy.org/christopher-mott/

https://twitter.com/chrisdmott

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

