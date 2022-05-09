The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Christian Parenti: Autopsy of the Lockdown Left
Christian Parenti: Autopsy of the Lockdown Left

May 09, 2022

How the organized Left got Covid wrong, learned to love lockdowns and lost its mind: an autopsy

https://thegrayzone.com/2022/03/31/left-covid-lockdowns-mind-autopsy/

