Bukele's secret deal with the devil exposed

The current "Pax Bukele", a state of emergency in which constitutional rights have been invalidated, was only made possible by a secret deal between President Nayyib Bukele and some of the country's most violent gangs, which actively assisted Bukele's rise.

The Grayzone spoke with veteran Salvadorean journalist Walter Raudales about the stunning revelations of Bukele's covert arrangement with the cartels, and interviewed human rights lawyer Alejandro Diaz about the corruption and cruelty underlying Bukele's notorious CECOT mega-prison project.

Video by Oscar Leon.