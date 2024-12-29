The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Anya Parampil on MOATs
Anya Parampil on MOATs

Dec 29, 2024

Anya Parampil was on George Galloway's MOATs podcast, she discussed the non-existence of the Biden administration, the bifurcation of MAGA over foreign worker visas and her optimism for an American future liberated from the burden of Israel. @thegrayzonenews

