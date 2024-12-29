Anya Parampil on MOATs

Anya Parampil was on George Galloway's MOATs podcast, she discussed the non-existence of the Biden administration, the bifurcation of MAGA over foreign worker visas and her optimism for an American future liberated from the burden of Israel. @thegrayzonenews
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes