Ali Alizadeh: Corporate media's complicity in Gaza genocide

Ali Alizadeh (@ali7adeh), of Jedaal English, interviews Max Blumenthal on Corporate media's complicity in Gaza genocide

From Jedaal English:

Since October 7th, the corporate media has done its best to mask Israel's genocide. These stories have not been innocent mistakes or, at best, biased reporting on past events. They have been powerful weapons in the hands of the Israeli army, strategically used in critical moments as complements to military moves. Few independent journalists have tried to debunk these stories and unmask this genocidal war for what it is. The Grayzone is one such organization, and Max Blumenthal is one of the examples of such journalists.

