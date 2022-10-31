The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Alex Rubinstein: How NAFO troll farm fundraises for war criminals and extremists
The Grayzone
Oct 31, 2022

Journalist Alex Rubinstein joins The Grayzone to discuss his multi-part investigation on the NAFO troll farm which harasses critics of the Ukraine proxy war while raising money for the Georgian Legion, a notoriously brutal militia filled with mercenaries, atrocity enthusiasts and violent extremists.

Max Blumenthal:

Alex Rubinstein:

