Alex Rubinstein: How NAFO troll farm fundraises for war criminals and extremists

How NAFO troll farm fundraises for war criminals and extremists
Journalist Alex Rubinstein joins The Grayzone to discuss his multi-part investigation on the NAFO troll farm which harasses critics of the Ukraine proxy war while raising money for the Georgian Legion, a notoriously brutal militia filled with mercenaries, atrocity enthusiasts and violent extremists.
Max Blumenthal:
Alex Rubinstein: