Afshin Rattansi: The Washington Post Attacks The Grayzone

'Targeted for exposing Israel's lies’- The Washington Post Attacks The Grayzone

‘Israel is in an existential war, not just militarily, but politically and its propaganda war is paramount. Why would it hold onto the most devastating video that would demonstrate to the world that it needs to do anything possible to prevent this from ever happening again?’

-Max Blumenthal on the alleged footage of Hamas fighters raping Israeli women on October 7th, that has not been seen by the public

