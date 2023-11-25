Afshin Rattansi: Lies and deceit over Gaza bloodbath on October 7

From Going Underground: On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to the editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, who joins us for a special interview. He describes a trail of ‘lies and deceit’ by the Israeli government and the Biden administration on what really happened in the Hamas ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ raid on October 7. He claims the evidence points to Israel killing its own civilians while attempting to stop Hamas from taking hostages, and accuses Israel of atrocity propaganda that has been regurgitated by Biden’s State Department to justify Israel’s genocidal destruction of Gaza, using Israel’s manipulation of ‘evidence’ which has been shown across TV screens in NATO nations. He also points to racist double standards in the US, UK and European media in their coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza.

