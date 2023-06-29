The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Address to UN Security Council on Ukraine aid
Address to UN Security Council on Ukraine aid

Jun 29, 2023

Max Blumenthal address the UN Security Council on the role of US military aid to Ukraine in escalating the conflict with Russia and the real motives behind Washington's support for Kiev's proxy war.

