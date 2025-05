Max Blumenthal meets Professor Mohammed Marandi in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra war martyr's cemetery and visits the graves of friends Marandi lost during Iran's eight year-long war with Iraq.

Marandi explains what he thinks Iran is fighting for, why he believes the US is ultimately responsible for filling up the cemetery, and addresses his country's situation as it is faced with the threat of a new war.

Video by Ahmad Saadaldin