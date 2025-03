Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Netanyahu breaking the Gaza ceasefire to resume Israel's assault on the besieged enclave as Trump launches a war on Yemen to protect Tel Aviv's shipping. They will also cover Trump's declaration of a de facto state of emergency at home to escalate deportations and repression of Palestine solidarity activism.

