🔴 The Grayzone live: You're fired

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Donald Trump's unraveling of the Ukraine proxy war and the apoplectic reactions from his domestic foes and European leaders as Volodymyr Zelensky is cast aside. They will then be joined by Ali Abunimah of Electronic Intifada, who will discuss his detention in Switzerland in the context of the wider assault on Palestine solidarity and antiwar activism in the West.

Summary

In this Grayzone Live, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté critically analyze US foreign policy, the role of NATO, and the humanitarian cost of the war in Ukraine, while also addressing the repression of free speech in Europe and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Introduction and Context

Hosts : Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté welcome viewers to The Grayzone, acknowledging the late start for European, Middle Eastern, and African audiences.

Trump's Controversial Statements: The discussion begins with Trump's recent press conference, where he suggested that Ukrainian President Zelensky could have avoided the war with Russia. This statement has been labeled as heretical by Trump's domestic enemies, sparking a significant backlash.

Trump's Foreign Policy Shift

Trump's Critique of Zelensky : Trump's comments that Zelensky "started the war" are analyzed. While Trump's phrasing was crude, the hosts argue that there is a fundamental truth behind his statement: the war could have been avoided if Zelensky had made different decisions, particularly regarding NATO expansion and negotiations with Russia.

US Proxy War in Ukraine : The hosts discuss how the US has used Ukraine as a proxy to provoke and weaken Russia since the 2014 coup. They criticize the bipartisan policy of supporting Ukraine to bleed Russia, which has led to significant destruction and loss of life in Ukraine.

Trump's Potential Policy Shift: Trump's willingness to engage with Russia and his rejection of NATO expansion into Ukraine are seen as a significant departure from previous US policy. The hosts argue that this shift could lead to an end to the proxy war, which they view as a positive development.

Zelensky's Role and Ukraine's Sovereignty

Zelensky as a US Puppet : The hosts argue that Zelensky is a product of US influence, particularly through figures like Victoria Nuland and Nina Jankowicz. They claim that Ukraine has lost its sovereignty and is effectively controlled by the US.

Zelensky's Dictatorial Actions: The hosts criticize Zelensky for shutting down opposition media and acting in a dictatorial manner, even before the Russian invasion. They argue that these actions, supported by the US, contributed to the escalation of tensions with Russia.

The Role of NATO and the Minsk Accords

NATO Expansion as a Provocation : The hosts discuss how NATO's eastward expansion, particularly into Ukraine, was a key factor in provoking Russia. They reference NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's admission that the war started in 2014 with the Maidan coup and subsequent annexation of Crimea.

Sabotage of the Minsk Accords: The hosts argue that the US and Ukraine sabotaged the Minsk Accords, which could have ended the conflict in Donbas. They claim that the US encouraged Ukraine to attack Donbas, leading to further escalation.

The Humanitarian Cost of the War

Ukrainian Casualties : The hosts highlight the devastating human cost of the war, particularly for lower-class Ukrainians who are disproportionately affected. They criticize the US and European powers for using Ukraine as a pawn in their geopolitical games, leading to unnecessary suffering.

Trump's Potential to End the War: The hosts express hope that Trump's shift in policy could lead to an end to the war, which they view as a positive development for both Ukraine and global stability.

European and US Reactions

European Fear of Peace : The hosts discuss why European transatlanticists are afraid of peace with Russia. They argue that a normalized relationship with Russia would benefit European economies but threaten the dominance of NATO and the US-led global order.

Bernie Sanders' Stance: The hosts criticize Bernie Sanders for aligning with neoconservative policies on Ukraine, abandoning his previous critiques of NATO expansion and war.

Repression of Free Speech in Europe

Crackdown on Palestine Solidarity : The hosts discuss the repression of free speech in Europe, particularly targeting Palestine solidarity activists. They highlight the case of Ali Abunimah, who was arrested in Switzerland for attempting to speak at a Palestine solidarity event.

Legal Action Against Repression: Ali Abunimah announces that he is taking legal action against the Swiss government for violating his rights. He emphasizes the importance of fighting back against repression to protect free speech.

Israel's Hannibal Directive and Gaza Conflict

Hannibal Directive : The hosts discuss Israel's use of the Hannibal Directive, which involves killing Israeli captives to prevent their use as bargaining chips by Hamas. They argue that this policy has led to the deaths of many Israeli captives, including children.

Cynical Use of Tragedy: The hosts criticize Israel for cynically using the deaths of Israeli children to justify continued violence in Gaza. They argue that Israel could have avoided these deaths by negotiating with Hamas.

