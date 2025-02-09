Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss President Donald Trump's pledge to "take over" Gaza during a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, the real history of USAID, Tulsi Gabbard's revealing confirmation hearing, and more.
🔴 The Grayzone live: Golden pagers on the riviera
Feb 09, 2025
Max Blumenthal
