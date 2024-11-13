The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The Swamp rises
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The Swamp rises

Nov 13, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed discuss the shocking psy-op that ensued in Amsterdam, where Israeli football hooligans instigated violence, then played victims of a pogrom, then Anya Parampil joins to discuss Trump's re-election and the sordid history of his top foreign policy picks.
