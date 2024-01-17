The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: The Devil's Advocate
Jan 17, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss South Africa's case against Israel under the Genocide Convention, the US-UK strikes on Yemen, and more.

