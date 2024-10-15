The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: Revealed by fire
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: Revealed by fire

Oct 15, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Israel's arrest and persecution of journalist Jeremy Loffredo as it escalates its assault on Lebanon, threatens to strike Iran, and enacts a horrifying plan in Gaza, generating searing images that capture the essence of a year-long campaign of brutality.
