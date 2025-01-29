Playback speed
Max Blumenthal on Judging Freedom: What’s next after Gaza ceasefire

Max Blumenthal explains what’s next after the Gaza ceasefire, and why the prisoner exchange is a psychological blow to Israel
The Grayzone
Jan 29, 2025
6
Transcript

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Appears in episode
The Grayzone
