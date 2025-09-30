Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano to analyze the Trump-Netanyahu Gaza pacification plan as it is announced, explore Iran’s readiness for escalation, and illuminate the political subterfuge shaping US-Israel policy. The conversation critically examines orchestrated media influence, the intra-conservative battle over Israel in which Netanyahu's minions are astroturfing influencers and purchasing entire media conglomerates to stop the PR bleeding.
Max Blumenthal: Gaza "Pacification" and Iran Escalation
Sep 30, 2025
Max Blumenthal
