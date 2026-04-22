Max Blumenthal: Trump thumps Bible, scuppers Iran negotiations

On Judging Freedom, Max says Israel, evangelical Zionists, and Trump’s inner circle are driving the Iran war, while the Vatican and MAGA revolt expose the whole thing as a civilizational assault dressed up as “negotiation.” And while Trump’s base revolts, Max reveals that Trump will appear that day at a Bible-reading marathon before his most loyal followers.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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