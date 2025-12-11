The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Max Blumenthal: DEA Cartels, Trump’s Narco Empire, and Netanyahu’s Panic

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 11, 2025

Trump’s “law and order” shtick collapses when his DOJ pardons a Honduran narco-tyrant while DEA and CIA veterans run gear for a Mexican cartel and get tossed in the same dungeon where Epstein vanished. Netanyahu, meanwhile, flirts with war on Lebanon to dodge prison, leans on Mossad-style sex smears against the ICC, and banks on U.S. empire to keep his corrupt, genocidal regime afloat—from Eurovision to Caracas and Tegucigalpa.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture