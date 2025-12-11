Max Blumenthal: DEA Cartels, Trump’s Narco Empire, and Netanyahu’s Panic

Trump’s “law and order” shtick collapses when his DOJ pardons a Honduran narco-tyrant while DEA and CIA veterans run gear for a Mexican cartel and get tossed in the same dungeon where Epstein vanished. Netanyahu, meanwhile, flirts with war on Lebanon to dodge prison, leans on Mossad-style sex smears against the ICC, and banks on U.S. empire to keep his corrupt, genocidal regime afloat—from Eurovision to Caracas and Tegucigalpa.