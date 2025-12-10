The Grayzone

"It's a fraud": Trump and MS-13 helped rig Honduran vote, top official says

Dec 10, 2025

Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Torres Zelaya spoke with The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed to explain what really happened in November’s widely-disputed election. They discuss how the cartel-linked opposition appears to have used their control of the electoral system to rig the vote, the hundreds of death threats reportedly made by MS-13 members supporting the Trump-backed candidate, and why his LIBRE Party is now calling for the questionable results to be annulled.

