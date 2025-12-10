"It's a fraud": Trump and MS-13 helped rig Honduran vote, top official says

Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Torres Zelaya spoke with The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed to explain what really happened in November’s widely-disputed election. They discuss how the cartel-linked opposition appears to have used their control of the electoral system to rig the vote, the hundreds of death threats reportedly made by MS-13 members supporting the Trump-backed candidate, and why his LIBRE Party is now calling for the questionable results to be annulled.