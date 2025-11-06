Max Blumenthal: A Predictable Disaster

Max Blumenthal breaks down the looming US invasion of Venezuela as a reckless, corporate-backed disaster. Trump’s regime change plan rests on false narco-terror charges against Maduro. The real stakes? Venezuela’s vast oil and lithium resources. The so-called 'Cartel of the Suns' is CIA fabrication. The US aims to repeat colonial-era coups, destabilize the region, trigger mass migration, and enrich Trump’s business cronies. Right-wing exile elites fuel opposition’s military coup fantasies. Colombia’s Petro resists but lacks full military control. The Caribbean is militarized under a revived Monroe Doctrine. China’s regional influence fuels US panic. This invasion will deepen chaos, a humanitarian crisis, and global tensions.