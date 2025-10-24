The Grayzone

The Grayzone

25 years of war on Venezuela in 8 minutes

Oct 24, 2025
Max Blumenthal describes how Washington’s war on Venezuela has hit new lows—decades of failed coups, brutal sanctions, and now narco-terrorism smears to justify Rubio/CIA-backed regime change ops. U.S. covert action risks destabilizing 28 million & sparking a migration tsunami.

