The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
57

🔴 Mamdani meltdown - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Oct 28, 2025
5
57
Share
Transcript

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the GOP and pro-Israel meltdown over Zohran Mamdani's seemingly imminent victory in the NYC mayoral election, and cover the looming US military assault on Venezuela, the Trump-Israel "master plan" for Gaza and more.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture