🔴 Mamdani meltdown - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the GOP and pro-Israel meltdown over Zohran Mamdani's seemingly imminent victory in the NYC mayoral election, and cover the looming US military assault on Venezuela, the Trump-Israel "master plan" for Gaza and more.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
