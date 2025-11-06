🔴 Good Muslim, bad Muslim - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the US elections that brought Zohran Mamdani to power in NYC, and the unhinged reaction to his victory, as well as the civil war erupting inside the US right over Israel. They will also cover Trump's looming Venezuela war plans, an especially revealing Israeli political scandal, and the legacy of Dick Cheney.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
