A Propaganda Film By Betar USA

We are proud to present Grayzone subscribers with an early look at our behind-the-scenes portrait of Betar USA, the militant Zionist street group that claims credit for guiding the Trump administration's jailing and attempted deportation of pro-Palestine student activists.
After joining Betar, the producer of this documentary filmed a series of intimate …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Grayzone to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.