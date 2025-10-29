The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Trump hyped this Venezuelan gang to wage war

Oct 29, 2025
The Grayzone's Kei Pritsker explains how Trump turned Tren De Aragua, a previously obscure Venezuelan gang that had already been crushed by Maduro's security forces, into a national boogeyman, then used it to justify his naval siege of Venezuela.

