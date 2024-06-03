India & Global Left: On Palestine, Iran, Egypt, Netanyahu, Biden, Trump, and China

Description from India & Global Left @indiagloballeft: Max Blumenthal: Israel-Palestine, Gaza, West Bank, Iran, Egypt, Netanyahu, Biden, Trump, China. In this podcast, we hosted Max Blumenthal of the @thegrayzone7996 to discuss what is going on in Gaza at the moment, especially with the invasion of Rafah and the renewed atrocities in north Gaza. We then discussed how Max sees the role of Egypt and Jordan in this conflict. We also discussed his thoughts on the Palestinian Authority. From there we talk about Iran and the American attitude to spreading the conflict in Palestine to Iran. We also discussed Grayzone's expose of the New York Times Dec 28 coverage on systemic use of sexual violence by Hamas on October 7. Finally, we discussed the US-China relationship and the prospect of peace in the future. Watch on YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

