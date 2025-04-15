Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
7

ICE declares certain ideas 'illegal'

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Apr 15, 2025
1
7
Share
Transcript

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on the Immigration and Custom Service's now-deleted post declaring its intention to stop 'illegal' ideas at the border.

Discussion about this video

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Recent Episodes
Israel pushes Trump to bomb Iran in tight timeframe
  The Grayzone
Trump is surrounded by Orthodox cult members
  The Grayzone
Sabby Sabs: How far will they go?
  The Grayzone
🔴 The art of the schlemiel - The Grayzone live
  The Grayzone
Judge Napolitano: Netanyahu Laughs at Gazans Suffering
  The Grayzone
With Glenn Diesen: The Zionist war on academic freedom
  The Grayzone
Bombshell investigation exposes Ecuador gov't cartel conspiracy
  The Grayzone