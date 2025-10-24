The Grayzone

'We are nobody's backyard': Trinidad labor leader slams US war on Venezuela

Oct 24, 2025
Trinidadian labor leader David Abdulah joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss the mobilization of Caribbean social movements and multilateral organizations in resisting the US military build-up that has seen a wave of lethal American attacks on fishing boats on the dubious grounds of combatting "narco-terrorism."

Abdulah addresses the extrajudicial US assassination of two citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and the role of his country's Prime Minister, Kamla Persad Bissessar, in supporting Trump and providing a full-throated endorsement of his escalating regime change war on neighboring Venezuela.

Abdulah offers a sweeping and incisive history of multi-lateral Caribbean efforts to foster regional integration, detailing Washington's attempts to keep the strategically important Caribbean rim fragmented and isolate nations from one another.

