Top Iranian official to The Grayzone: 'The people will not let go of the blood of their Imam'

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani after he presided over the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – the largest gathering in human history, where millions clamored for revenge for their leader's assassination.

Zakani is a leading conservative politician who campaigned for the presidency as an opponent of the JCPOA nuclear deal, and has since emerged as top critic of the MOU between Iran and the US.

In this exclusive interview with The Grayzone, Zakani addressed the popular calls for vengeance against Trump and Netanyahu during Khamenei's funeral, and whether they expressed an official policy.

As a former friend and ally of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and former President Ebrahim Raisi, Zakani discussed the impact of their deaths on the Iranian nation, and addressed whether Iran responded strongly enough to Soleimani's assassination.

Zakani explained his critical views on the MOU, and provided his perspective on the deadly riots that rocked Iran this January as well as the devastating US-Israeli military campaign that followed.