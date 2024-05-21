Anya Parampil's 'Corporate Coup' book launch in NYC

The Grayzone's Anya Parampil discuss her new book, "Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire" with Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate at the Francis Kite Club in New York City on May 15, 2024. Parampil's book blends bracing on the ground journalism from Caracas to Washington with history and analysis to tell the story of the failed US regime change attempt against Venezuela and how this episode foretells a new, multipolar world order.

Roger Waters has described Corporate Coup as “an eye-witness, boots on ground, credible, essential reading for anyone who actually cares about democracy and freedom.”

Get your copy today! ⁠https://www.orbooks.com/catalog/corporate-coup/

Read TheGrayzone.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Telegram⁠