The Grayzone breaks UK media blackout on corrupt Palestine Action trial

Today, UK MP Zarah Sultana invoked parliamentary privilege to reveal information which the British public was officially forbidden from knowing about the trial of six Palestine Action activists.

Sultana’s source for her dramatic intervention was an April 12 article by The Grayzone which broke the blackout imposed on British media by the UK security state, informing the public about the planned stitch-up of Palestine Action on bogus “terrorism” charges.

Reading at times from The Grayzone’s report, Sultana stated the following:

“Six Palestine action activists face retrial after being acquitted in February following a year in prison. If convicted, they and 18 others will be sentenced as terrorists, but the jury will not be told that.”

“They could convict them on criminal damage charges with no idea that terrorism sentences will follow. Not a single terrorism charge has been brought forward. The proscription has been ruled unlawful and the defendants themselves have been banned from telling the jury that they acted to stop genocide under threat of contempt charges.”

“This is what a stitch-up looks like and it's part of the same pattern. A Labour government that will do whatever it takes to silence dissent, protect Israeli death factories and escape accountability.”

The Grayzone had a responsibility to reveal these shocking facts because the British media could not.

Thanks to our readers and supporters – and to the rare courage of public servants like Sultana – we are able to fulfill our simple mission to tell you what they don’t want you to know.