🔴 Turning points - The Grayzone live

Sep 24, 2025
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover Max’s recent reports on Charlie Kirk’s falling out with Israel and the backlash from Netanyahu and his US proxies. They also discuss Max’s meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trump’s latest turnabout on Ukraine, and the hidden history of the US war on Venezuela.

