The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed documents the arrival of the body of Iranian leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei to the Iraqi city of Karbala — the spiritual capital for over 200 million Shias — and explains why so many are drawing parallels between his killing at the hands of Trump and Netanyahu, and the slaying of the foundational figure of Shia Islam, Imam al-Hussein.
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Millions Mourn as Slain Iranian Leader’s Body Returns to Karbala, Iraq — Cradle of Shia Islam
Jul 12, 2026
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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