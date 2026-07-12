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Millions Mourn as Slain Iranian Leader’s Body Returns to Karbala, Iraq — Cradle of Shia Islam

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The Grayzone and Wyatt Reed
Jul 12, 2026

The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed documents the arrival of the body of Iranian leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei to the Iraqi city of Karbala — the spiritual capital for over 200 million Shias — and explains why so many are drawing parallels between his killing at the hands of Trump and Netanyahu, and the slaying of the foundational figure of Shia Islam, Imam al-Hussein.

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