Kei Pritsker asks if this choice will compromise the mayor-elect’s ability to fulfill his campaign promises
Zohran Mamdani will keep pro-Israel NYPD chief Jessica Tisch An heiress of one of the world’s wealthiest Jewish families, Tisch has smeared anti-genocide protesters
Nov 13, 2025
Max Blumenthal
