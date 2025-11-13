The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Zohran Mamdani will keep pro-Israel NYPD chief

Zohran Mamdani will keep pro-Israel NYPD chief Jessica Tisch An heiress of one of the world’s wealthiest Jewish families, Tisch has smeared anti-genocide protesters
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Nov 13, 2025

Kei Pritsker asks if this choice will compromise the mayor-elect’s ability to fulfill his campaign promises

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture