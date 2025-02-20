By Max Blumenthal

President Donald Trump’s claim that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, “started” his country’s war with Russia is being treated by his domestic foes as one of the most heretical foreign policy statements ever issued by a sitting president. These include usual suspects of Russiagate, who have resurfaced to cite Trump’s remark as concrete evidence that the Kremlin had hacked his brain.

Having tried from my little corner of the internet to warn the American public on the coming proxy war in Ukraine since 2014, and to educate it about its real causes since the war erupted, I felt like I was dreaming when I heard the president’s comments. Of course his words were not literally true; Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But they were grounded in a fundamental truth which had been denied to Americans by the Nulandite foreign policy team of Obama-Biden, and their Mighty Wurlitzer, which psychologically battered them for years with the relentlessly repeated phrase, “the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine” in order to bilk them for billions of dollars – money which Zelensky now says has largely gone missing.