Will Paraguay's bank collapse unravel Trump's Latin American project?

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña has been one of the most outspoken defenders of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy in Latin America.



And he’s just presided over a financial scandal so devastating to the citizens of his country that it might herald the unraveling of the entire hemispheric project of Trump's neocolonial Donroe Doctrine.



On November 6, Peña was impeached, arrested and placed under house arrest following the collapse of Ueno Bank - an institution that held funds belonging to millions of citizens, as well as significant public deposits. Three million Paraguayan citizens in a country of six million woke up this November 5 and found that their funds had been frozen by their central bank. Retirees no longer had access to their funds. About $800 million in public funds was gone.



The Grayzone explains why the Paraguayan financial catastrophe has engulfed Peña's government in chaos, and how it traces back to Trump's Washington through the network of the jailed political operative Fernando Cerimedo.