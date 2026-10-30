Wife of jailed Ecuadorian opposition leader slams Donroe Doctrine dictatorship

As Donald Trump revives the Monroe Doctrine and Washington moves to consolidate its power across Latin America, Ecuador's US-born President Daniel Noboa has emerged as a top enforcer of the US hegemonic agenda.



Against this backdrop, his government has imprisoned the mayor of Ecuador's second largest city, Guayaquil’s elected mayor, presidential prospect Aquiles Álvarez, in a 4 AM raid on his family home, jailing him indefinitely before conviction. He remains behind bars.



Just before his imprisonment, Alvarez announced his intention to present evidence of narco trafficking through Ecuador's ports under the watch of Noboa.



His wife, Fiorella Icaza, describes the "concentration camp"-like conditions under which Álvarez is held, and reveals that she too is being targeted as she runs for mayor to continue his work.



As the Trump administration embarks on its neocolonial "Greater America" hemispheric project, Ecuador' has become a base for regional repression,



The Grayzone's Oscar Leon, spoke to Alvarez' wife and lawyer, to understand more about how Ecuador's US-controlled regime is deploying lawfare and brute force to crush its opposition.