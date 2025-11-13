The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eliza's avatar
Eliza
13h

Great interview a few weeks ago, thank you for that and the follow-up! You guys are some of the few who actually follow and share developments - thank you for your outstanding work 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Shannon's avatar
Robert Shannon
2h

So, does Trump have the same group of amateurs running his present operation of threatening Maduro and planning for interior discord? Let's hope Trump doesn't go through with any foolish invasion of Venezuela for the sake of its population and our own forces that would be put into battle, over what, Rubio's power hungry ambitions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture