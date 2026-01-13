The Grayzone

LIONEL VIDA
5h

Thanks to this investigation we will not have to wait 64 years before the real conspiracy agains the Iranian people in the 1953 Iranian Coup by British and US secret police (MI6 & CIA) was revealed: that $1m (worth $12.4m today of which $60,000 (worth $728,000 today) to mobilise the mobs of the butcher Shah and his monarchy in Operation Ajax against elected prime minister of Iran Mohammad Mossadegh. Google AI has forgotten which side its algorithm is supposed to be supporting when it reveals that the “Rashidian brothers, paid street gang leaders to recruit protesters. Many participants were brought into Tehran in buses and trucks from the city’s poorest southern districts … Money was distributed to local power brokers, including military officers, newspaper editors, and religious leaders, to ensure their followers or networks would support the demonstrations…. A notorious strongman and gang leader who commanded groups from Tehran's traditional ‘Houses of Strength’ (Zurkhaneh). He and his ‘boys’ led violent pro-Shah groups, attacking government supporters with clubs and chains …. Following the Shah's initial flight from Iran, the royalist movement lacked clear leadership. These street thugs, known as ‘lutis’, filled this gap by providing the physical ‘sound effect’ for the coup through indiscriminate attacks in central Tehran …. On August 19, CIA-paid agents posed as members of the Tudeh (Communist) Party. They attacked mosques, businesses, and public symbols while shouting pro-communist slogans …. A second group of paid ‘pro-Shah’ rioters was then unleashed to ‘defend’ the city against the fake communist threat. This staged conflict terrified ordinary citizens, convincing them that Mossadegh had lost control and that only the military or the Shah could restore order …. High-ranking clerics like Ayatollah Behbahani and Ayatollah Kashani helped mobilise their own followers to join the street protests, often portraying the struggle as one between Islam and atheistic communism …. As the mob violence escalated, pro-Shah military units emerged from their barracks to ‘restore order’ by seizing government buildings, radio stations, and eventually storming Mossadegh's home.” One of the reasons why there has been no revolution in Britain or the US is that these imperialist rulers have learned to adapt and consistently apply the classic December 10th Bonapartist strategy consisting of bribing declassed elements drawn from the poorest sections of the population to sustain their despotic rule.

Explorer
5h

A despot at work again. The Suleimani killings was just a taster. CAN you believe that commentators like Alex Krainer and Interest of Justice are endorsing this US despot who's now thrown the Constitution overboard in favor of the demonic Noahide Laws?

