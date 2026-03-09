'We have only us and our God to rely on' - Dr. Setareh Sadeqi on Iran's fight after Khamenei

Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, assistant professor of World Studies at the University of Tehran, speaks to The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal from Isfahan, Iran as her country defends itself against a vicious combined assault by the US and Israeli militaries.



Sadeqi addresses the teachings and legacies of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and explains how his assassination has galvanized the Shia masses and united Iran in a battle for its national integrity.