'We have no choice but to win the war': Iran advisor on countering US siege and coming attacks

After the failure of its regime change war on Iran and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Tehran, the Trump administration imposed a naval blockade on Iran known as Operation Economic Outcast. By preventing the export of Iranian oil, the siege has driven up inflation rates while weakening the purchasing power of average Iranian consumers. But the blockade has so far failed to produce the kind of social unrest which the US regime clearly seeks to instigate inside Iran.



To offset the impact of the siege, the city of Tehran has implemented an innovative new campaign called the Zero Inflation Initiative.



This October 29, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal spoke to someone who’s helping oversee the emergency measures and who has special insight into Iranian policy and planning, Dr. Hamid Gholam Zadeh.



Dr. Gholam Zadeh is head of the Communication and International Affairs Center at the Tehran municipality, and a top advisor to Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, who The Grayzone interviewed for The Grayzone in his office last July.



Beyond the question of how Iran responds to the economic challenges imposed by the US siege, Blumenthal and Dr. Gholam Zadeh discussed how Iran plans to turn the tide of war as a possibly decisive third round of conflict appears imminent.