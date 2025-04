Mohsen Mahdawi, a permanent resident of the US and Palestinian refugee, was kidnapped by ICE on April 14, 2025 during a citizenship interview and taken to an unknown prison.

The Grayzone's Jeremy Loffredo spoke to Mahdawi during the encampment at Columbia University in 2024.

"Our voices are much louder than the money..." Mahdawi said. "We are paving the path for a new world, a peaceful world."