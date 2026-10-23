'We are fighting for a just peace': top Yemeni official on Ansarulah's new war with Saudi Arabia

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of Ansarulah's political bureau and governor of the Yemeni province of Dhamar, about the Yemeni Armed Forces' war with Saudi Arabia and its successful advances across Yemeni territory previously controlled by its Saudi-backed rivals.



Speaking on October 20, 2026, Al-Bukhaiti confirmed that the Ansarulah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces captured Mount Han overlooking the strategically significant city of Taiz.



This marks the latest advance in a military offensive that has seen Ansarulah, known popularly as the Houthis, seize new territory and hammer Saudi Arabia following the collapse of a four year ceasefire between Sanaa and Riyadh.



Ansarulah's success seems to have the House of Saud on the ropes, with Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman calling on the UK, Egypt, Syria and possibly even Israel for help in beating back the onslaught.



Hekmat Aboukhater provided translation and research assistance for this interview.