Watch Joe Kent's wide-ranging interview with The Grayzone

Joe Kent has resigned from the Trump administration over its failing regime change war on Iran



In 2022, Kent recalled to The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil how his wife was killed after pro-war elements sabotaged a Syria withdrawal plan.



The traumatic event brought him in touch with Trump, who angrily denounced him today.

Watch Anya Parampil‘s full 2022 interview here, conducted in the midst of the Ukraine proxy war. At the time, Kent was a congressional candidate running against pro-war Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez.