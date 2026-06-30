Was Ecuadorian activist Monika Silva murdered for exposing govt-cartel links?

The Grayzone's Oscar Leon spoke with close colleagues and friends of Ecuadorian activist Monika Silva, whose killing has shocked the nation, and deepened questions about the government's ties to narco cartels.



Monika Silva was one of Ecuador’s most tireless anti-corruption and environmental activists. On June 8, she was found dead in her home in Montañita, Ecuador. The government claims she was depressed, and had committed suicide.



This was misleading at best. A recent postmortem investigation revealed that Silva had been killed by a blunt trauma to the head, and strangulation.



In the months leading up to her death, Silva had repeatedly warned that her life was in danger. She also revealed that she had presented evidence to the US Embassy in Quito of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s links to the international drug trade.



Noboa happens to be a key Trump ally, a billionaire son of Miami, who is rapidly transforming Ecuador into a militarized bulwark of US control.



Silva's killing, and the government’s deceptive statements about it, demonstrate the harsh reality that forced so many Ecuadorians into silence. It is not safe to investigate corruption in this country.