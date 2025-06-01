The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the actual motives of Elias Rodriguez, who shot two Israeli embassy employees during an event in Washington DC in an act of explicitly political violence.
Was DC shooter Elias Rodriguez really an antisemite?
Jun 01, 2025
Max Blumenthal
