Jodi Yaccino
12h

Disgusting. The USA makes me sick.

2h

Greatly appreciate you shedding light on Richard Holbrooke. From 2008 to 2012 I was producing a documentary film in South Western Colorado regarding a struggling herd of Wild Horses that were being pushed out by a Mystery Uranium Company out of Canada. It would later be revealed that the events I documented in my film Mustangs & Renegades available at this link: (https://rumble.com/v60amse-mustangs-and-renegades-redux-a-modern-day-western.html) were part of the Clinton-Uranium One scandal.

In 2008 I submitted a rough cut of my film to David Holbrooke (son of Richard Holbrooke board of directors of Lehman Bro, AIG, D.C. insider Assistant Secretary of State to Bill Clinton & Special Envoy to Afghanistan under Obama administration - CIA involvement and opium production increased dramatically under Holbrooks term). David Holbrooke was acting director of the Telluride Mountain Film festival. When Holbrooke viewed my film exposing the questionable Uranium development and the removal of the Wild Horses going on in Telluride’s front yard he went ballistic! He made threats towards me, used methods of intimidation, defamation of character and more. As time went on the Clinton Uranium Scandal was eventually revealed. My film Mustangs & Renegades gives a powerful perspective into the events that unfolded in South Western Colorado directly related to the Holbrooke’s, The Clintons and Uranium One!

David Holbrooke’s wife Sarah Holbrooke was Katie Couric's producer along with producing for Legacy Media (ABC, CBS & CNN news) & also was a senior booker for several networks including CNN, where she arranged on-air interviews with leading opinion makers, scientists, and celebrities. Shara Holbrooke lead a Russia Gate Witch Hunt with her CIA associate Bob Baer. They did a presentation at the Telluride library presenting no facts and talked heavily about the accusations of the Steele Dossier which proved to be a manufactured document paid for by the Clintons and other Deep State Players that wanted Trump out.

As reported by the Telluride Daily Planet, Bob Baer of the CIA would proclaim “They hacked Hillary’s email and the Democratic National Convention’s simply to cause problems after she was elected president, that’s all they wanted”. Baer continued “They hated her for the Ukraine. They hated her for Russian elections, They said “This is great, we’ll get in her email. She’s elected president and we’ll go after her. We’ll make her miserable and the Democratic Party for four years. Then, we’ll get back in and we’ll do it again. Disruption, that’s way Putin is after.”

The Holbrooke’s also used the local Telluride TV channel as a voice for their propaganda. Here Sarah Holbrooke introduces Bob Baer of the CIA:

https://www.facebook.com/telluridetv/videos/2010331535665088

At this Link Bob Baer trashes President Trump regarding intelligence briefing:

https://www.facebook.com/telluridetv/videos/1971116489586593

From my observations The Holbrooke’s are harvesting young minds to exploit in their Deep State agenda. The Holbrooke’s have been known to hand out Rockefeller grants in Telluride to win favor in the community and steer young people’s career choices and ambitions. Sarah Holbrooke is now the Executive Director of the Pinhead Institute in Telluride Colorado.

Recently David Holbrooke launched a new film festival in Telluride titled Original Thinkers (https://www.originalthinkers.com/). If you view the list of films and the agenda David Holbrooke supports with this new film festival and his news letters you will clearly see he has been promoting a agenda similar to what we witnessed with the Bidden administration (WOK, Cancel Culture, Forever Wars etc.). I believe David Holbrooke was getting his funding through US AID or maybe Global Engagement Center or some similar Biden/Obama Deep State program.

In Telluride Colorado we are experiencing a complete take over of the Telluride arts community. As I’ve experienced if your not a part of the Woke, Cancel Culture, DEI mentality in the Telluride area and dare to tell the Truth you will be ostracized and black listed by the far left elitist controlling this region. My work as a documentary film director, writer & fine art photographer is a perfect example of their targeted censorship and ostracized tactics. Compare my films and photography to anything Telluride Arts has done and their will be no question regarding their censorship, discrimination and controlling the narrative.

TellurideArts.org has named Diana Farrell on their board of Directors. Farrell’s biography lists some of the following: She is a member of Council on Foreign Relations, the Aspen Strategy Group, the Aspen Program on the World Economy, the Bretton Woods Committee, and the Trilateral Commission. She is a member of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council and was Vice-Chair of the organization’s Future of Government Global Agenda Council. While at McKinsey she was also a leader of the Global Financial Institutions and Global Strategy practices. Prior to joining McKinsey, she worked for Goldman Sachs in New York. In 2003, Farrell was the author of a paper in which she argued that sending American jobs overseas might be "as beneficial to the U.S. as to the destination country, probably more so."

Operation Mocking Bird is alive and well in Telluride Colorado. I hope the new administration will look into Federal Funding that has been fueling these elitist censorship industrial complex players.

I’m currently in production on a new documentary investigating the above. You can read about some of it in my book: No Country For Truth Tellers.

We are working on a new documentary Corruption Runs Deep Exposing the Holbrooke’s and their Deep State network operating in Telluride!

Stay Strong!

James Anaquad Kleinert - Producer/Cinematographer/Writer

https://www.jamesanaquadkleinert.com/films

https://www.jamesanaquadkleinert.com/book

Telluride has become a bastion of the Elitist Left.

